Comelec drops James Jimenez, names new acting spokesman after debate fiasco

SPOKESPERSON. Comelec Director James Jimenez briefs media at the start of the filing of certificates of candidacy of those running for posts in the 2022 national elections.

(1st UPDATE) The development comes three days before the high-stakes May 9 vote, and after a commissioner recommended James Jimenez's temporary relief from media coordination duties

MANILA, Philippines (1st UPDATE) – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) relieved poll body veteran James Jimenez as spokesman, in the wake of the controversy surrounding the cancellation of the last two debates, into which his name was dragged.

In a memorandum sent by Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan’s office to the media on Friday, May 6, Law Department Director 3 John Rex Laudiangco was named acting Comelec spokesperson.

The development comes three days before the national elections, and after Commissioner Rey Bulay recommended the temporary relief of Jimenez and his deputy Frances Arabe from their media coordination functions.

Jimenez and Arabe were the Comelec’s point persons in the poll body’s bungled partnership with Impact Hub Manila, whose chief executive officer issued repeated bounced checks to debate venue partner, Sofitel.

The private firm’s failure to settle its P14.095 million debt to Sofitel ultimately led to the cancellation of the last two presidential and vice presidential debates of the campaign season.

It was Jimenez who promised Sofitel in an April 1 letter that Impact Hub Manila would be able to fulfill its payment obligations, saying the Comelec will be the “source of funding” for the remaining events through the P15.3 million purchase request and notice of award for Impact Hub Manila.

A copy of the purchase request, which leaked to the media, had the signatures of Jimenez, Arabe, and the Comelec chairman.

But Bulay said the Comelec en banc, which Jimenez and Arabe are not a part of, was under the impression that the poll body was not supposed to spend a single dime for the mounting of the debates.

Jimenez – after the controversy came under the national spotlight – had said he would refrain from making public comments on the matter. Arabe, meanwhile, had maintained her “actions have been aboveboard concerning the staging of the debates.”

Jimenez has held the post of Comelec spokesman for 15 years, outlasting five Comelec chairmen from Benjamin Abalos Sr. to Sheriff Abas.

The Comelec veteran, however, stays as head of the education and information department, Pangarungan’s office said.

In a statement on Friday night, Jimenez congratulated Laudiangco on his new assignment.

“For my part, I shall continue to serve as faithfully as I have these past 18 years, with due deference to the will and wisdom of the commission,” Jimenez said. – Rappler.com