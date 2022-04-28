Comelec guarantees hackers won’t be able to manipulate election results

CRUCIAL ROLE. Commissioner Marlon Casquejo, who is steering committee head of the 2022 polls, attends the Comelec's end-to-end demonstration of the automated election system (AES).

'These men arrested are scammers. They are pretending to know the system, and pretending they can hack the system, when in fact, they cannot,' says Comelec Commissioner Marlon Casquejo

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) assured the public on Thursday, April 28, that individuals claiming to know how to hack the poll body’s servers do not have the capability to do so.

“No matter what they do, they cannot manipulate the results of the elections. That is how secure our system is when it comes to our elections,” Comelec Commissioner and steering committee head Marlon Casquejo said in a press briefing on Thursday afternoon, April 28.

Casquejo’s statement came after the head of the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordination Center (CICC), citing reports of his IT operatives, claimed on Thursday morning that the alleged hackers who were recently arrested in an entrapment operation in Cavite and Laguna had access to voter data.

“Earlier I’ve said it’s coming from my IT operatives, I have not seen it myself. I still have to verify it again. But surely, I can tell that I’ve seen in their evidence that was shown to me previously that this group has given our IT operatives the data for voting precincts all over the country, the cluster precincts, their codes, their numbers,” CICC chief Cezar Mancao said in an interview with ANC.

He maintained, however, that the hackers were not able to compromise the poll body’s automated election system.

Comelec Commissioner George Garcia told reporters on Viber that Mancao and the CICC have yet to send the poll body a formal report of their probe findings.

The three men arrested on Saturday, April 23, are members of XSOX, the hackers’ group allegedly behind the supposed data breach involving poll software provider Smartmatic.

The men were allegedly seeking to scam interested politicians, asking them millions of pesos in exchange for the promise to rig the elections in their favor.

The CICC said it knew about the modus operandi because its agents met with the men three times prior to their capture, and pretended they were interested in the group’s offer.

The XSOX, based on the National Bureau of Investigation’s probe findings, first contacted Smartmatic through an email in January, claiming it had “infiltrated” the company’s networks.

In the days that followed, XSOX also posted on Facebook photos of files it allegedly took from Smartmatic.

The files they got were from a rogue employee who, according to investigators, “shared his credentials to an unknown third person whom he met through Facebook Messenger allegedly in exchange for free lectures.”

Smartmatic said the employee was fired in January, and that more stringent measures have been enforced since then.

Despite the controversy, no data in relation to the 2022 polls have been acquired by XSOX. Smartmatic has said the files stolen by the group were just about the firm’s internal activities.

Play Video

During Thursday’s briefing, Casquejo also echoed the authorities’ assessment that the alleged hackers were really just scammers.

“Even if there are allegations that they are courting or getting information from Comelec employees, that’s still useless. These men arrested are scammers. They are pretending to know the system, and pretending they can hack the system, when in fact, they cannot. No one can,” he asserted.

The public remains to be extra wary of the poll body, which cannot escape the ghost of its past mishaps, from the massive 2016 data breach, to the infamous seven-hour glitch in 2019.

But despite criticisms of the Comelec and Smartmatic, random manual audits of the 2016 and 2019 elections – where independent auditors manually tallied votes and compared the results with machine tallies – yielded an accuracy rate of over 99%. – Rappler.com