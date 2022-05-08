Comelec justifies last-minute reshuffling of field personnel, mum on details

A list of the reassigned personnel is not yet available, but Comelec says the move is a preemptive measure to ensure impartiality

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) doubled down on its decision to reshuffle some of its field personnel at the eleventh hour, particularly in southern Philippines, but important details about the move remained murky as of Sunday, May 8.

Inquirer reported on Saturday, May 7, that local election officers in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) opposed their reassignments two weeks before the May 9 vote, arguing that it was a violation of the election code.

The move was recommended on April 26 by Regional Election Director Ray Sumalipao, and approved by Comelec Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan, the same report said.

In Sunday’s press conference, Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said he was still waiting for information from their personnel department about the total number of affected local election officers, but confirmed that the reshuffling followed a recommendation from the regional election director and the provincial election supervisor of Maguindanao.

“It was not just Maguindanao which had a reshuffling of officers, but also other places to ensure the impartiality of our field personnel,” Garcia said in a mix of English and Filipino.

When asked if the move was because some field officers had been accused of bias, Garcia said the Comelec was just making preemptive measures.

“Sometimes, accusations are just mere accusations without basis. But to avoid the issue, it is better – if you are in the management – to replace them with a new one,” he explained. “Sometimes, the replacement might not be familiar with the area. But take note, what we have in the field are battle-tested personnel of the Comelec.”

Inquirer reported that Comelec Commissioner Marlon Casquejo opposed the reshuffling of field officers, as it “sets a dangerous precedent.”

The same article said that nine election officers formally asked Pangarungan on April 28 to reconsider the move.

“Worse, they were to be replaced by lower ranking election assistants, some of whom do not have civil service eligibility and had no poll work experience,” the Inquirer story read.

The Omnibus Election Code states that changes in assignments of field officers are not allowed 30 days before election day, “except for cause and after due notice and hearing.”

Comelec Resolution No. 10742, promulgated on December 16, 2021, also prohibits the transfer of officers and employees in the civil service during the election period.

But the poll body, in the same resolution, authorizes itself to transfer or assign its personnel from January 9 to June 8, 2022 so it can “effectively and efficiently carry out its constitutional mandate to conduct free, orderly, honest, peaceful, and credible elections.” – Rappler.com