Comelec’s online precinct finder now live

The poll body finally makes public the online precinct finder, which was targeted for activation three weeks earlier

MANILA, Philippines – Registered voters who do not know where exactly to go to cast their ballots for the 2022 elections can now check the polling precinct assigned to them online.

After delays, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) made public its online precinct finder on Friday, April 22, with the help of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

The precinct finder’s URL is voterverifier.comelec.gov.ph, although visitors on Friday afternoon dealt with either a slow website or a notice that it was under maintenance.

The DICT originally targeted an April 1 activation of the precinct finder, but it did not push through.

Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said on Thursday, April 21, that the DICT was still fixing its cloudflare to ensure that the precinct finder will not be prone to hacking.

The precinct finder is under the DICT’s GovCloud infrastructure, which, according to the agency’s website, “allows for easy upscaling or downscaling of ICT resources as and when required, to accommodate increased or changing demand or capacity.”

Comelec Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan previously assured the public that sensitive voter data will not be stolen.

“To dispel any fears among the electorate regarding security compromise, personal data and information of registered voters are encrypted. These encrypted data remain under the handling, custody, and security of the Comelec. For its part, the DICT will ensure the security of the cloud infrastructure used in hosting our online services,” he had said.

Rappler was supposed to embed the online tool on its own website as part of a memorandum of agreement it signed with the Comelec in February.

The poll body, however, suspended the agreement after the Office of the Solicitor General ran to the Supreme Court in March and asked it to nullify the Comelec-Rappler partnership deal.

Solicitor General Jose Calida mistakenly thought Rappler embedding a precinct finder code on its site exposes voter data. Being able to embed the poll body’s precinct finder, however, does not mean access to its data.

In 2016, news sites aside from Rappler have served as hosts of the Comelec’s precinct finder – Rappler.com