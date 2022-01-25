It’s final: 10 names on the 2022 ballot for president, 9 for VP

The campaign period begins on February 8 for national posts, and March 25 for local positions

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday, January 25, unveiled the final ballot face for the 2022 polls, containing the final list of candidates in the high-stakes vote.

Ten names are on the ballot for the position of president. Since the country shifted to automated polls in 2010, the highest number of presidential aspirants ever on the ballot was 10, also recorded that year.

In alphabetical order, they are:

Ernesto Abella, former presidential spokesman Leody de Guzman, labor leader Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso Norberto Gonzales, former defense chief Senator Ping Lacson Faisal Mangondato Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., former senator Jose Montemayor Jr. Senator Manny Pacquiao Vice President Leni Robredo

Marcos Jr., as expected, is still on the final list, as numerous cases against his 2022 presidential bid before the poll body are still unresolved at the en banc level.

Robredo, meanwhile, is the only woman in the race, a situation she also faced during her 2016 vice presidential campaign.

The 10 names on the ballot followed a long process by the Comelec to remove nuisance candidates on the list. In October, a total of 97 people filed their candidacies for president.

Vice presidential, senatorial races

Nine people, meanwhile, are in the running for the vice presidency.

They are:

Buhay Representative Lito Atienza Walden Bello, former congressman Rizalito David Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte Manny Lopez Willie Ong, physician Senator Francis Pangilinan Carlos Serapio Senate President Vicente Sotto III

Sara, like Robredo, is the only woman in the race.

For the position of senator, 64 aspirants will vie for the 12 slots in the upper chamber.

While the number for party-list groups ends at 178, there are only 177 names in contention, after the Comelec junked the accreditation bid of Malasakit Movement. Its number, 96, was skipped on the ballot.

Senatorial aspirant Norman Marquez, vice presidential aspirant Wilson Amad, and party-list group Juan Pinoy did not make it to the final ballot even after securing temporary restraining orders from the Supreme Court.

The High Court’s order was meant to stop the Comelec from keeping them out of the 2022 ballots.

The full list for national posts can be seen below:

The final ballot design for all congressional districts in the Philippines can be viewed on the Comelec website.

The campaign period begins on February 8 for national posts, and March 25 for local positions. – Rappler.com