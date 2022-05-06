Comelec rules Cusi’s PDP-Laban wing is legitimate, not Pacquiao’s

(1st UPDATE) The PDP-Laban chaired by President Rodrigo Duterte is the dominant majority party despite having no standard-bearer. It will have priority access to election returns and polling places.

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) declared the faction of PDP-Laban, led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi and chaired by President Rodrigo Duterte, as the legitimate wing of the Philippines’ ruling party.

The poll body’s Special Second Division, in a vote of 2-1, ruled in favor of the Cusi wing and against the faction led by Senator Manny Pacquiao.

The resolution released by the Comelec on Friday, May 6, showed commissioners Socorro Inting and Rey Bulay as the majority votes, and Commissioner Marlon Casquejo as the lone dissenter.

The Comelec's Special Second Division voted 2-1 in favor of PDP-Laban's Cusi wing, with Commissioner Marlon Casquejo dissenting. pic.twitter.com/NMlSzu9b5H — Dwight De Leon (@newsdwight) May 6, 2022

The ruling recognized the PDP-Laban’s national assembly on July 17, 2021, which achieved quorum, and which eventually unseated Pacquiao and Senator Aquilino Pimentel III as party leaders.

“The fact that he presided over the election of the new sets of party officers and committee chairpersons validates the entire process, making the above-enumerated officers as the duly elected officers of PDP-Laban,” the document read.

The Special Second Division was convened after the Regular Second Division was unable to break the tie between Bulay and Casquejo. Commissioner George Garcia, who was part of that division, inhibited himself from the review, as Pacquiao was once his client.

PDP-Laban has been named by the Comelec as the dominant majority party, which means it will have priority access to election returns, polling places, and canvassing centers.

Despite this, PDP-Laban’s Cusi wing has no standard-bearer after Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa withdrew his candidacy in November.

PDP-Laban’s Pacquiao wing does not also have a standard bearer, as Pacquiao chose to run for president under the political party PROMDI.

The Cusi wing has endorsed the candidacy of dictator’s son Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the 2022 presidential race.

More details to follow. – Rappler.com