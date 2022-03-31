Comelec shakes up April 3 debate format; bets to face off in groups of 3

10 MINUS ONE. Nine candidates for the May polls square off during the first Comelec Presidential Debates at the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City.

Every segment, the candidates will be randomly divided in groups of 3 to debate on a question. The groupings will change every segment.

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will modify the format of the second presidential debate scheduled on Sunday, April 3, the poll body revealed on Thursday, March 31.

The nine presidential aspirants who have confirmed their attendance in Sunday’s event will be divided in groups of three per segment, and will be given one question per group to debate on.

The groupings, which will be randomly predetermined via draw-lots two hours before the debate on Sunday night, will change throughout the show, which will have a total of four segments.

Each candidate will have two minutes to answer a question, and another 30 seconds for rebuttal.

“We saw what happened during the first debate. We figured this will be a good opportunity to sharpen the debate,” Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said in a press briefing on Thursday.

During the first presidential and vice presidential debate on March 19 and 20, one question was asked per segment with all candidates answering in alphabetical order.

For the second presidential debate, the general question for all candidates will only be asked during the start of the debate.

At the end of the show, candidates will each be given 60 seconds to make a closing statement.

Questions will revolve around government accountability and domestic policy. Veteran broadcast journalist Ces Oreña-Drilon will moderate the second debate.

The confirmed participants are former presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella, labor leader Leody de Guzman, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, former defense chief Norberto Gonzales, Senator Ping Lacson, businessman Faisal Mangondato, cardiologist Jose Montemayor, Senator Manny Pacquiao, and Vice President Leni Robredo.

Dictator’s son Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., who skipped the first debate to attend a campaign sortie, has not notified the Comelec about whether or not he had a change of heart.

“In the draw-lots, we can include 10 names,” Jimenez said, when asked what would happen to the groups-of-three setup should Marcos Jr. make a surprise appearance.

The second presidential debate, like the first one, will be simulcast across several broadcast and online news organizations, including Rappler’s social media channels. – Rappler.com