Comelec to start printing ballots on January 12, 2022

The Commission on Elections conducts a mock election at the at the San Juan Elementary School on October 23, 2021. The poll body chose the San Juan because of its high vaccination rate. Comelec commissioners, directors, observers from the House of Representatives, Senate and other agencies were present to observe the process for the 2022 national and local elections. Angie de Silva/Rappler

The Comelec will print the ballots over a period of three months next year, based on a presentation by a poll body official during a webinar on Monday

The printing of ballots for the 2022 polls will begin on January 12 next year, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

A presentation by Comelec Deputy Executive Director Teodoro Elnas Jr. during a webinar on Monday, November 29, indicated that the period for the printing of ballots is from January 12 to April 25.

“The ballots, after printing from the National Printing Office, will be delivered to a warehouse in Pasig for packing and labeling. After that, it will be transported to the provincial treasurer’s office, who will forward it to the city or municipal treasurer within their jurisdiction,” Elnas said in a mix of English and Filipino during a virtual forum organized by the National Citizens’ Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel).

“A verification of ballots, forms, and supplies will be conducted at the city or municipal treasurer’s office to check before the elections whether the allocation of ballots per clustered precincts is complete,” he added.

The printing of ballots for overseas voting is from January 12 to 13, while the printing of ballots for local absentee voting is on January 14.

The Comelec has set the raffle of party-list groups on December 10 to determine the order that their names will appear on the official ballots for the 2022 elections.

The Comelec has said it will release the final list of candidates by mid-December. – Rappler.com