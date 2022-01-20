Comelec starts printing ballots for 2022 polls

2022 POLLS. Inside the National Printing Office, where 67.4 million ballots will be printed for the May 9, 2022 vote.

Manual ballots, which do not have preprinted names of candidates, are printed first

The printing of official ballots for the 2022 polls kicked off at around 7 pm on Thursday, January 20, at the National Printing Office in Quezon City, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) confirmed.

The poll body started with the printing of 60,000 ballots for the local absentee voting (LAV), which is for media practitioners and military and police officers who will cast their ballots from April 27 to 29, or over a week before the May 9 elections.

“LAV ballots are manual ballots, so there will be no preprinted names of candidates,” Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez told reporters.

Some 79,000 manual ballots for overseas voting will be printed next, followed by around 86,000 ballots for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The Comelec has yet to announce when it will start printing the automated ballots, which include the names of the final list of candidates for the 2022 polls.

Jimenez had said on Wednesday, January 19, that the ballot design was still being finalized, contrary to Comelec Director Lai David’s statement two days earlier that the final ballot face was ready and would be uploaded that same day.

Two national aspirants who have been removed by the poll body from the tentative list of candidates have secured from the Supreme Court a temporary restraining order, which essentially bars the Comelec for now from declaring them as nuisance candidates.

It was unclear whether their names would be included in the final ballot face, and Comelec has yet to issue a statement on the matter.

These aspirants are:

Norman Marquez, an animal welfare advocate who filed his candidacy for senator

Wilson Amad, who filed his candidacy for vice president

The printing of ballots was supposed to start on Wednesday, but unspecified “technical factors” delayed the activity by a day.

Some 67.4 million ballots will be printed over the course of three months, or until April 21, the printing committee had said.

The committee had guaranteed there was a contingency plan in place should a COVID-19 outbreak hit the National Printing Office or should a virus surge slow down operations. – Rappler.com