Comelec vows ‘no PR-type interviews’ in KBP forum, but will candidates show up?

As of Thursday evening, April 28, four presidential candidates and four vice presidential candidates have confirmed to take part in the Comelec-KBP interview series

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday, April 28, presented the blueprint of its upcoming presidential and vice presidential interview series next week, but it remained to be seen whether most candidates will join the poll body’s last-minute effort to make up for the canceled debates.

The Comelec is mounting the project with the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP), which rescued the election body after its bungled partnership with its original debate production contractor, startup Impact Hub Manila.

Based on the copy of the forum guidelines sent by Comelec Commissioner George Garcia on Viber, the candidates have three options on how they want to be interviewed:

live and in-person

live and via teleconference call

taped as live (no editing)

The Comelec also promised that the interviews will be of high quality, as the panelists tapped by the KBP are among the most respected in the media industry.

They are Rico Hizon, Pinky Webb, Cesar Chavez, Angelo Palmones, Deo Macalma, Bombo Elmar Acol, Bombo Jane Buna, Pia Hontiveros, Ricky Rosales, Karmina Constantino, Jay Taruc, Cheryl Cosim, Ed Lingao, and Tony Velasquez.

“Definitely, it will not be a PR-type interview. They will not be asked what their platforms are, but why those are their agendas,” Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said in Filipino a press briefing. “Our panelists are known for their no-holds-barred [interviewing style], they have no political colors.”

Major broadcasting networks will air the interviews from May 2 to 6 from 10 am to 12 pm, and the order of airing will be determined via draw-lots.

The KBP urged candidates to take advantage of the widespread coverage of its forum with the Comelec.

“If candidates are paying millions of pesos to one network for them to be heard, for their commercials and ad placements to be aired, this time, we have many stations all over the country that will be covering the event. This will be a big plus factor for the candidates,” said KBP president Herman Basbaño in the memorandum of agreement (MOA) signing with the Comelec after the regular press conference.

Will candidates show up?

The problem now for the Comelec is convincing the candidates to clear their schedule again for the poll body.

Some of the candidates, like the presidential and vice presidential tandem of Senator Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Vicente Sotto III, said on April 22 that they would likely skip the rescheduled last leg of the Comelec debates, which was the poll body’s plan at the time, instead of a taped interview.

Perennial debate absentee Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will again not take part in the forum, his campaign team said.

The Comelec initially gave a 5 pm Thursday deadline for the candidates to confirm their attendance, but Garcia said the poll body extended it to 12 pm Friday, April 29, to grant some of the aspirants’ requests “to fix their schedule.”

As of 8 pm Thursday, only four presidential candidates and four vice presidential candidates have said they will participate in the forum.

While Garcia did not disclose who these candidates are, Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said in an interview with Teleradyo on Thursday morning that two confirmed attendees are former presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella and businessman Faisal Mangondato.

Why did this mess happen?

This events’ planning nightmare for the Comelec happened after its debate contractor Impact Hub Manila got embroiled in an issue over a P14-million debt to debate venue Sofitel.

An April 20 demand letter said that checks signed by Impact Hub Manila chief executive officer Ces Rondario were “dishonored” by the banks “for being drawn against insufficient funds.”

Impact Hub Manila was legally obliged to pay Sofitel a total of P20.595 million in four tranches from March 16 to April 20. But as of April 20, Sofitel had yet to receive P14.095 million.

The Comelec insisted no funds were released to Impact Hub Manila, after a P15.3-million purchase request for the startup signed by some poll officials was leaked to the media.

That’s even as the Comelec is not supposed to spend even a single centavo for the debate, based on the MOA entered by the two parties in March.

At least 14 Comelec departments and offices have submitted their written explanation to Commissioner Rey Bulay, who is investigating the debate debt fiasco. – Rappler.com