Davao city bans campaign caravans, motorcades

'Everyone is welcome,' says the vice presidential candidate, after she issues an order that automatically approves permits for campaign events that aren't motorcades or caravans

MANILA, Philippines – Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, also a candidate in the 2022 vice presidential race, has banned all political caravans and motorcades in the city.

Duterte issued Executive Order No 10, series of 2022 on Monday, March 7, or a week after the city was placed under Alert Level 1, the lowest level of health and safety standards.

Through the EO, the city partially adopted the Commission on Elections (Comelec) resolution setting rules for face-to-face campaigning. The EO states Section 16 of Comelec Resolution No. 10732 – or the section on caravans and motorcades – would not be implemented.

Duterte cited the city’s “general welfare” in barring motorcades and caravans, pointing out that it would cause heavy traffic in the city.

The city, through the EO, would also automatically approve all permits or applications for political activities, save for caravans and motorcades. Applicants will only need to pay any fees mandated by city laws or ordinances. That means applicants will only need to coordinate with the local Comelec for permits.

“Everyone is welcome,” said Duterte in a “Special Hour” livestream via her personal Facebook page, referring to candidates who want to campaign in the city. The Davao mayor used to air the program on the city-run Davao City Disaster Radio, but shifted to her personal page when the campaign period started.

Motorcades and caravans are a big part of campaigning in the Philippines. Duterte herself recently concluded the “Mahalin Natin Ang Pilipinas Caravan,” which saw her traveling from Davao City to the northernmost parts of the Philippines via land and sea.

Between her caravan stops, Duterte joined campaign sorties outside her route alongside her running mate, presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The “Uniteam” – the alliance between Duterte, Marcos Jr., and other parties and political clans in the Philippines – stages motorcades and caravans around the country in its campaign stops. Before the campaign period started, Duterte and Marcos Jr held a caravan near Davao City, but not in the city itself.

Duterte herself has yet to hold a major campaign rally in Davao City, her clan’s political bailiwick and the hometown of the incumbent president, her father Rodrigo Duterte. – Rappler.com