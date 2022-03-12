DepEd creates task force to help teachers, staff in May 2022 elections

Registered voters of Western Bicutan, Taguig City, participate in the mock elections for the May 2022 Philippine elections, supervised by the Commission on Elections at the Tenement Elementary School on December 29, 2021.

The Department of Education says regional and schools or city division offices are authorized to create their own respective task force and monitoring center

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Education (DepEd) has formed a task force that would help its teachers and staff with their election duties in May.

In a statement on Friday, March 11, the agency said that the creation of the DepEd Elections Task Force (ETF) Operation and Monitoring Center is one of its initiatives to “help the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and ensure free, orderly, honest, peaceful, and credible National and Local Elections 2022.”

“The ETF will ensure that teachers and personnel are provided with adequate information, technical and legal assistance in the course of the performance of their duties as members of the Electoral Board. This will also serve as DepEd’s institutional link to volunteer organizations and individuals,” said Education Secretary Leonor Briones.

The DepEd said that it has designated undersecretaries Alain Pascua and Revsee Escobedo as DepEd ETF Operations and Monitoring Center chairman and vice chairman, respectively.

The agency also said that it will establish DepEd ETF at the Bulwagan ng Karunungan, DepEd Central Office in Pasig City from May 8 to 10, which will be open from 1 pm to 5 pm.

All regional and schools/city division offices are authorized to create their own respective ETF Operations and Monitoring Centers, the DepEd said.

“The regional directors and schools division superintendents are instructed to submit a list of five officials/employees who will compose its ETF, with their respective designation, position, salary grade, DepEd email address, and contact information,” said Pascua.

He added that overtime pay or honoraria of those who will work for the task force will be subjected to the existing Commission on Audit rules and regulations and relative to the Department and Budget issuance.

In the 2019 elections, over 500,000 teachers served as poll workers while almost 36,830 schools were turned into polling centers.

Over 60 million voters are expected to participate in the 2022 national elections, the first to be conducted in the middle of a pandemic. – Bonz Magsambol/Rappler.com