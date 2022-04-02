Dipolog, 12 towns in Zamboanga del Norte under ‘category red’

Zamboanga del Norte Police chief Giovanni Hycenth Caliao declines to reveal the categories of the other municipalities, saying everything is fluid and that they are 'reevaluating the categories every week'

ZAMBOANGA DEL NORTE, Philippines – As the campaign period’s first week rolled, the police revealed that Dipolog and 12 of the province’s 27 municipalities were put under “category red” or “area of great concern.”

Zamboanga del Norte Police chief Giovanni Hycenth Caliao said on Friday, April 1, that 10 other municipalities were placed under “category orange” or areas of immediate concern.”

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) changed what used to be called election hotspots to a category system topped by red, followed by orange, yellow, and green, or an area with no security concern.

“Only the Municipality of Pinan (in the 1st District) has been categorized as ‘green’ in the entire province while Dapitan City is under category yellow,” Caliao said.

He declined to reveal the categories of the other municipalities, saying everything is fluid and that they are “reevaluating the categories every week.”

“We are just using the categories to guide us in our security operations,” the provincial police chief said.

A day before, Comelec Commissioner George Garcia told reporters that they ordered their field offices to counter-check all the Philippine National Police (PNP) lists of categories, insisting that it could make huge impact on communities.

Caliao explained that the parameters of category red include “intense political rivalry, presence and threat of communist’s New People’s Army (NPA), presence of criminal groups, and occurrence of election related incidents in in 2016 and 2019.”

He said Dipolog was declared category red because its Barangay Diwan has been identified as a “mobility corridor” of the NPA. The city also had election-related incidents in the past two elections.

Dipolog’s sister city – Dapitan – is under category yellow due to the presence of “intense political rivalry.”

At least 12 municipalities have also been placed under category red because of the threat of the NPA, incidents of election-related violence in 2016 and 2019, intense political rivalry, and the presence of criminal groups, particularly in the 3rd District, Caliao said.

“There are five criminal groups in Zamboanga del Norte involved in kidnapping, gun-for-hire, robbery, smuggling and others, but so far we have not detected that they have been used by political groups,” he added.

Asked about Dapitan mayoralty candidate Frederick Seth Jalosjos’ claim that hired assassins targeting him were already in Dipolog, Caliao said, “I cannot confirm nor deny that information, but our intelligence community has so far not detected movements of the five criminal groups.”

Caliao also stressed that they are “strictly apolitical” although he said he could not blame some people’s negative impression of the police brought by the allegations against then-police colonel Reynaldo Maclang.

“We are doing our best to correct that impression,” Caliao said.

He added a stern warning his policemen in the entire province: “Kung meron man diyan na pupunta sa partisan politics or mag-commit ng electioneering, mag-ingat na sila, huwag silang magpahuli kasi malaking kamalasan talaga ang aabutin nila.”

(If there are cops who would engage in partisan politics or commit electioneering, they just be careful, don’t be caught because they will face a huge misfortune.) – Rappler.com