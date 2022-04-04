Group of estimated 12,000 doctors throws support for Leni-Kiko tandem

OPPOSITION TANDEM. Thousands of people of all ages and from all walks of life trekked to an abandoned sugarcane field in Ormoc, Leyte to wait for presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo.

(1st UPDATE) The group says Vice President Leni Robredo and running mate Kiko Pangilinan have a clear platform to end the pandemic

MANILA, Philippines – A group composed of an estimated 12,000 doctors belonging to 58 organizations expressed their collective support for the tandem of Vice President Leni Robredo and running mate Senator Kiko Pangilinan on Monday, April 4.

During a press conference, “Doctors for Leni and Kiko” expressed their support for the tandem in a first ever move to collectively push for a candidacy with a clear platform on healthcare.

In their statement, the group said only Robredo and Pangilinan have a clear platform to end the pandemic.

“Isang tambalan lamang ang nakikita naming may mga ganitong katangian, may malasakit sa Pilipino, at may malinaw na plataporma upang wakasan ang hirap na dulot ng pandemya at iangat ang antas ng pamumuhay ng bawat Pilipino,” the Doctors for Leni and Kiko group said.

(We only see one tandem that possesses these traits, that cares for Filipinos, and has a clear platform to end the agony brought by the pandemic and uplift the lives of every Filipino.)

The doctors said they have witnessed the poor pandemic response, and even the deaths of their fellow health workers.

“Saksi kami sa mga masamang epekto ng maling pamamahala ngayong pandemya na nagdudulot ng matinding kahirapan at pagkamatay ng ating mga health workers at kapwa Pilipino (We are witnesses to the negative impacts of poor governance during the pandemic which led to poverty and the deaths of our health workers and fellow Filipinos),” they said.

“Naniniwala kami na ngayon ang panahon na maging makatotohanan at manindigan upang pahalagahan ang buhay (We believe that now is the time to be truthful and stand up for life).”

Aside from supporting Robredo, the Doctors for Leni and Kiko take cues from Robredo People’s Council, which organizes some of the tandem’s campaign activities. The volunteer doctors also distribute campaign materials and even vitamins on ground.

In a message to Rappler, RJ Naguit, a member of Doctors for Leni and Kiko, said they came up with the 12,000 count based on the membership of their Facebook group. The group comprises various doctors from different provinces and medical institutions.

The statement of support was signed by at least 58 local doctors organizations from both public and private practice.

Naguit, who also stood as host of the press conference, added that these doctors are supporting the tandem because of their participation in local campaigns and open endorsements in their own social media accounts.

According to Naguit, the group started out as an informal Facebook group but later evolved into a program to campaign for Robredo through local chapters.

“D4LK (Doctors for Leni and Kiko) started out as an informal FB group, just for sharing and communicating online material, but just like the rest of the campaign of VP Leni, it organically evolved to a grassroots program with local chapters coming up with their own initiatives, projects, and programs to uplift the quality of life of Filipinos amidst this pandemic,” Naguit told Rappler.

The doctors’ support for Robredo was somewhat expected because the vice president was one of the first government officials who helped the health sector during the pandemic. Robredo’s pandemic response was even hailed for focusing on the needs of healthcare workers.

During the lockdown, Robredo’s office found a way to provide free shuttle service for frontliners. The vice president even ran a donation drive to provide PPEs for healthcare workers. On top of these, Robredo donated 5.3 million worth of COVID-19 test kits to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.

The support of doctors comes after a series of recent endorsements for Robredo. On March 24, President Rodrigo Duterte’s former ally, Pantaleon Alvarez, surprised everyone after he endorsed Robredo’s presidential bid.

Just last week, student councils of various University of the Philippines campuses also endorsed Robredo and Pangilinan. – Rappler.com