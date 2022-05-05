Duterte declares May 9 as ‘special non-working holiday’ due to elections

FINAL TEST. Officers and members of the electoral board make a final testing and sealing of vote counting machines at the Rafael Palma Elementary School in Manila on May 4, 2022, in preparation for the 2022 Philippine elections.

Exercise your right to vote on Monday!

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has declared Monday, May 9, as a special non-working holiday to “enable people to properly exercise their right to vote.”

Malacañang on Thursday, May 5, released Proclamation No. 1357 signed by Duterte, declaring a holiday throughout the country for the National and Local Elections.

In his order, Duterte said that the elections will be conducted subject to the public health measures of the national government. Some 65.7 million Filipinos are expected to cast their votes on Monday. This will be the first time that the Philippines will hold elections in the middle of a pandemic.

Here’s a brief guide on new rules and what to expect as you cast your vote on May 9, 2022.

