BPO company gets deal to set up Comelec action center for 2022 polls

COMELEC. The Palacio del Gobernador building in Intramuros, Manila, houses the office of the Commission on Elections.

The monitoring center is tasked to handle inquiries and reports from tech support personnel and Comelec field officers on election day, among others

A Parañaque-based business process outsourcing (BPO) company will be in charge of setting up an action and monitoring center for the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in the 2022 polls.

Dynamic Outsource Solutions (DOS1) bagged the said contract worth P110 million, based on the notice of award dated December 7 and the updated procurement report uploaded on the Comelec website on Thursday, January 27.

The contract’s budget ceiling was P200 million, but DOS1 offered to provide the system at nearly half the price. The BPO firm bested one other interested bidder, which was declared ineligible due to compliance issues back in November.

Based on the bidding documents, the monitoring center is tasked to receive calls and messages from technical support personnel, Comelec field officers, and foreign service officers deputized by the poll body, among others, from the week before the May 9 elections until May 31.

The bidder must also come up with a unified reporting system that will be able to generate reports on election day hiccups, such as vote-counting machines replaced and contingency machines released.

The office space must be located within a 10-kilometer distance from the Comelec’s main office in Intramuros, Manila.

On its website, DOS-1 describes itself as a firm “that seeks to provide valuable, reliable, and efficient business solutions to its valued clients in both private and public companies and institutions.”

Behind the company’s foundation, the website said, is former Customs chief Alberto Lina. He was known for resigning from his post in 2005 with other Cabinet officials following poll fraud allegations against then-president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. – Rappler.com