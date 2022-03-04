Educators from 16 La Sallian schools support Robredo-Pangilinan pair

OPPOSITION LEADER. Over 3,000 Manileu00f1osu2014women, youth, LGBTQIA+ and other sectorsu2014marched from Espau00f1a Boulevard to Plaza Noli in Sampaloc, Manila on Wednesday, March 2, to celebrate Womenu2019s Month and to declare their support for Vice President Leni Robredou2019s presidential bid. Robredo expressed admiration for the energy and dedication of the crowd and asked her supporters to help fight disinformation in the coming presidential elections. She joined the event organized by the Robredo Peopleu2019s Council Manila after earlier attending Ash Wednesday services and meetings with various groups.

The La Sallian educators say they heeded the call of the CBCP to ‘stand up for truth’

MANILA, Philippines – Over a thousand educators from La Sallian schools all over the country expressed their support for the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo and running mate Senator Kiko Pangilinan.

In their statement of support, the educators from 16 La Sallian schools said they chose to support the tandem after a careful discernment of Robredo and Pangilinan’s backgrounds.

“Therefore, after careful discernment on the platform, character, and track record of all the candidates running for the Offices of the President and Vice President, we firmly believe that Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan are the most qualified for the said positions, respectively,” the educators said.

Attached is the Official Statement of Support for @lenirobredo and @kikopangilinan of more than 1000 Lasallian Educators from the 16 LS Schools in the Philippines. This is just the 1st batch of signatories. Animo! #LasalliansForLeniKiko #GobyernongTapatAngatBuhayLahat pic.twitter.com/p7noJ9btqK — Aido Sepeda (@aidosepeda) March 3, 2022

The La Sallian educators said they have chosen Robredo and her running mate based on the following criteria:

propose a vision that can unite the people in the pursuit of the common good;

possess the moral integrity needed to command trust from citizens and civil society;

have a proven track record of empowering the disempowered and underserved sectors of Philippine society.

The educators came from the following La Sallian schools:

De La Salle Andres Soriano Memorial College (DLSASMC)

De La Salle Araneta University (DLSAU)

De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB)

De La Salle John Bosco College (DLSJBC)

De La Salle Medical and Health Sciences Institute (DLSMHSI)

De La Salle Lipa (DLSL)

De La Salle University-Dasmariñas (DLSU-D)

De La Salle University (DLSU)

De La Salle Santiago Zobel School (DLSZ)

La Salle Academy (LSA)

La Salle College Antipolo (LSCA)

La Salle Green Hills (LSGH)

La Salle University (LSU)

St. Jaime Hilario School – De La Salle Bataan (SJSDLSB)

St. Joseph’s School – La Salle (SJHS)

University of St. La Salle (USLS)

The La Sallian educators said in coming up with their decision to support the pair, they heeded the call of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) to “stand up for truth.”

The excerpt of the CBCP pastoral letter for the May 9 polls read: “Dear Brothers and Sisters, let us stand up for truth. Remember: goodness without truth is pretense. Service without truth is manipulation. There can be no justice without truth. Even charity, without truth, is only sentimentalism. An election or any process that is not based on truth is but a deception and cannot be trusted.”

The La Sallian educators are now the latest individuals from the educator sector who threw their support for the tandem. On March 2, top education leaders, including former Commission on Higher Education chairpersons and former Department of Education chiefs, expressed their support for Robredo and running mate.

On February 25, top Jesuits and theologians from the Ateneo network of schools endorsed Robredo and Pangilinan. Educators from the University of Sto. Tomas also announced their support for the tandem. – Rappler.com