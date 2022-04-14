El Nido ‘kakampinks’ follow Legazpi in putting up rally sans candidates

INITIATIVE. Supporters of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo will hold a beach rally for her running mate senator Kiko Pangilinan on April 24, even as the opposition bets hold grand rallies elsewhere.

A volunteer group in the famous tourist island in Palawan invites the 'undecided' to attend, have fun, and learn about what makes Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan tick

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – After the successful Pink Crusade here that gathered 50,000 ‘kakampinks’ even without presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and running mate Senator Kiko Pangilinan, El Nido in Palawan is set to stage a supporters’ show of force without the candidates.

The El Nido For Leni-Kiko volunteer group announced an April 24 beach “mini rally” that will allow residents of the famous tourist island in Palawan and visitors to “display real unity” and support for Robredo and Pangilinan.

Volunteers will prepare free food while local musicians and DJs will volunteer their talents.

The announcement said the opposition tandem would not be around because of scheduled grand rallies in other areas.

Volunteers on the island said they are hoping one of the three Robredo daughters can attend as guests of honor.

“The event is open to everyone, including those still undecided on their choice of leaders,” the group said in Filipino.

Robredo visited Palawan capital Puerto Princesa on April 6 after her Mindoro sortie.

Thousands of Palawenos waited at the city’s Baywalk Park from 9 am until around 8 pm, saying put despite an afternoon heavy downpour until Robredo and Pangilinan arrived.

The Vice President told them she would prioritize protection of Palawan’s environment, sprawled across the 1,700 islands of its 1.1-million hectare Biosphere Reserve.

Pioneer

Albayanos pioneered events without Robredo and Pangilinan as a way of consolidating Bicol forces.

Residents from three Albay districts on April 9 held a caravan from Tiwi to Legazpi and a march to Sawangan Park, capping the day with 50,000 persons attending a rally with the Vice President’s daughter, Tricia as main speaker.

Siblings of senators Pangilinan and Leila De Lima also addressed supporters.

PINK LOVE. Dr. Tricia Robredo, daughter of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo with One Pink Crusade crowd in Legazpi City on April 9.

The giant Paglaum Leni-Kiko tarpaulins, which originated from Bacolod City in Negros Occidental also showed up at the foot of the Sleeping Lion mountain in front of the Sawangan park.

The One Pink Crusade for Leni was also attended by local politicians from opposing pilitical camps.

Re-electionist Albay governor Al Francis Bichara and his strongest political opponent for gubernatorial post last termer Legazpi City mayor Noel Rosal were present along with Ako Bicol partylist representative Alfredo Garbin, Tabaco mayor Krisel Lagman Luistro, her brother vice governor Grex Lagman, Camalig Mayor Caloy Baldo, Guinobatan Mayor Gemma Ongjoco and other LGU officials across the Albay.

Robredo’s daughter Tricia, as well as, siblings of Senator Pangilinan, and De Lima, and provincials officials were present. – Rappler.com