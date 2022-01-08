Philippines begins 2022 election period

This means a number of acts are prohibited, such as bearing firearms in public unless authorized by the Comelec, transfer of employees in the civil service, and suspension of elective local officials

MANILA, Philippines – The 2022 election period in the Philippines kicked off on Sunday, January 9, ushering a number of changes in policies, among them a prohibition on carrying firearms unless a person has obtained a certificate of authority from the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Comelec checkpoints were installed in every town or city in the Philippines midnight of Sunday, manned by the police or military, primarily to inspect whether motorists are compliant with the gun ban.

The start of the election period is exactly four months to election day, when voters will elect the successor of President Rodrigo Duterte. It will end on June 8.

It is important to take note that while the election period has begun, the campaign period has not. Aspirants for national elective posts in the 2022 elections will be considered candidates only on February 8; for local aspirants, March 25.

Director Elaiza David of the Comelec’s Office for Overseas Voting explained that the gun ban is meant to ensure peace and order in the country.

“We are being careful, so that we prevent [election-related] violence whatsoever during the elections and during the preparations,” David said on DZRH’s radio talk show Comelec Hour on Saturday, January 8.

As of December 2021, the Philippine National Police has identified over 500 election hotspots.

Also prohibited during the election period are the suspension of elective local officials, and the movement of officers and employees in the civil service.

“Some of these movements, sometimes, are influenced by politics. So this policy is in place to prevent the displacement of government employees,” David explained.

Based on Comelec Resolution No. 10695, promulgated on February 10, 2021, the following are prohibited during the election period:

Alteration of the territory of a precinct or the establishment of a new precinct

Transfer or movement of officers and employees in the civil service

Bearing, carrying, or transporting firearms or other deadly weapons, unless authorized in writing by the Comelec

Use of security personnel or bodyguards by candidate unless authorized in writing by the Comelec

Organization or maintenance of reaction forces, strike forces, or other similar forces

Suspension of elective local officials

The Comelec was targeting to release the final list of candidates on Friday, January 7, but did not push through with it. Comelec Spokesman James Jimenez has yet to give an explanation about the delay.

The printing of ballots is set for January 15. – Rappler.com