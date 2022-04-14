Poll stakeholders join Holy Week foot washing rites in Manila Cathedral

TRADITION. Manila Archbishop Jose F. Cardinal Advincula washes the feet of 12 individuals who will play a vital role in the 2022 elections during the Evening Mass of the Lord's Supper at the Manila Cathedral on Maundy Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Manila Archbishop Advincula asks the Catholic faithful to learn three things from Jesus washing the feet of his disciples: humility, readiness to serve, and capability to empower others

MANILA, Philippines – Individuals who will play a crucial role in the 2022 elections took part in Manila Cathedral’s foot-washing ceremony, a religious ritual practiced by the Catholic faithful during Maundy Thursday.

Manila Archbishop Jose F. Cardinal Advincula washed the feet of Commission on Elections (Comelec) officials, members of citizen’s arm Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV), electoral board members, a journalist who will cover the May 9 vote, and first-time voters.

In his homily on Thursday, April 14, Advincula asked Filipino Catholics to learn humility, readiness to serve, and capability to empower others, from Jesus washing the feet of his disciples, which the ritual was based on.

“Maraming mga lider sa mundo na gustong sarilinin ang lahat ng pagkakataong maglingkod. Ayaw nilang ibahagi ang paglilingkod. Gusto nila na sila lang ang bida, sila lang ang magaling, at sila lang ang namumuno,” Advincula said.

(Many leaders in the world want only for themselves the chance to serve. They want to be the hero all the time.)

“Ginagawa nila ang lahat upang lagi lamang magdepende sa kanila ang mga taong pinaglilingkuran nila,” he added. “Ibang uri ng lider si Hesus. Hindi niya tayo iniwan na walang alam at walang dangal.”

(They do everything to make sure the people they serve are dependent on them. Jesus is a different kind of leader. He did not leave us clueless and without dignity.)

While the Catholic Church in the Philippines has not collectively endorsed a presidential candidate for the May 9 vote, it has become more proactive in pushing back against “radical distortions” about the Martial Law era of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, Sr.

His son, Marcos Jr., is seeking the country’s top post, and has been leading pre-election surveys. – Rappler.com