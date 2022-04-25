‘Education president’: Experts score Robredo 10/10 for her education platforms

'Leni Robredo is the only candidate with a detailed strategy to take us out of this mess,' says Philippine Business for Education's Marco de los Reyes

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo’s education platforms, which experts believe can help the country solve its learning crisis, stood out among six presidential candidates, Education Nation said on Monday, April 25.

Education Nation, a coalition of 35 organizations and 21 experts, gave Robredo 10/10 for her plans in education “based on data-driven and fact-based research and monitoring of the presidential candidates’ platforms and track record.”

“Leni Robredo is the only candidate with a detailed strategy to take us out of this mess. One of the first things she would do if elected president is to declare an education crisis to ensure an all-hands on deck response,” said Marco de los Reyes, Philippine Business for Education’s (PBEd)policy and advocacy manager.

“In our analysis of the candidates’ platforms, only the vice president has presented a clear plan to stem the crisis outlined in her Kalayaan sa Kakulangan sa Edukasyon platform. She gets a perfect score for this. Her strategies, clear goals and consultative and evidence-based solutions is the kind of response we need to stem the learning crisis,” he added.

PBED President Chito Salazar, however, stressed that they are “non-partisan” and won’t be campaigning for any candidate. The result of their study, which scrutinized the candidates’ platforms and media interviews, is done for their policy-making advocacy.

“We’re not going to campaign or lobby for anyone but essentially, given the study, based on our conclusion is that the best person to lead us through this learning crisis, to help resolve it is Vice President Leni Robredo,” Salazar said.

A number of education groups, including schools and former education officials, have endorsed Robredo’s candidacy for president.

The late dictator’s son, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, has been leading the surveys with Robredo trailing behind him by a wide margin. Though Robredo’s survey ratings have improved from 15% to 24% in the latest survey done by Pulse Asia, the late dictator’s son is still way way ahead with 56%, though a 4-point drop from his February 2022 numbers.

In 2021, several groups and Robredo called on the government to declare a “learning crisis” in the Philippines following a World Bank report on poor learning results among Filipino students. (READ: DepEd head demands apology from World Bank for PH poor education ranking)

Education advocates have said that the pandemic highlighted the gaps in the Philippine education system. This has been evident in some erroneous learning modules distributed to public school students during the pandemic.

What critics described as “painful” grammatical errors, wrong math equations, and depictions of gender stereotypes, further alarmed a public already worried over the quality of education that over 25 million students were getting during the pandemic. – Rappler.com