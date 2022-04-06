Facebook user in hot water after bomb threat against Aklan youth event for Leni

CYBERTHREAT. Youth for Leni Aklan file a blotter report against a netizen who posted a bomb threat against their April 2 Kalibo march and street dancing for presidential aspirant and Vice President Leni Robredo

The netizen changes some details on her Facebook account hours after posting a bomb threat, and now claims to be a worker in Singapore

AKLAN, Philippines – A Facebook user is in hot water for her alleged bomb threat against participants of the power walk in this province for presidential candidate Leni Robredo on Saturday, April 2.

Paterno Tambong, adviser and founder of the Youth for Leni/Kiko-Aklan, said they filed a blotter against a certain Mutya Ako Gonzales-Gonzalo for posting a bomb threat on the Youth for Leni-Kiko Libacao page.

Gonzalo’s Facebook account posted on the group, “Malapit lang ako lagyan ko ng bomba sa gitna nila.” (I am just nearby I will plant a bomb at their center).

“We filed the blotter complaint and we will be filing a complaint soon. This will serve as a warning to young people that a bomb threat is not a joke and should be taken seriously,” Tambong said.

Gonzalo noted that after several hours, the person changed some profile details on her Facebook account, claiming she worked in Singapore. The Philippines’ Southeast Asian neighbor has even more draconian laws against cyber crimes.

The Youth for Leni/Kiko-Aklan claimed a crowd of 5,000 joined the Pinknasadya Sadsad street dancing and power walk held in the major thoroughfares on Saturday afternoon.

YOUNG MUSICIANS. Members of a marching band join the 5,000-strong Kalibo Pinknasadya street dancing and march for presidential aspirant and Vice President Leni Robredo. (Jun Aguirre)

Pinknasadya is a play on pinasaya or to make people happy. The event mimics that of the annual Kalibo Ati-atihan Festival where everybody can join the revelry. The power walk and street dancing started at the Kalibo Cathedral located at the Kalibo Pastrana Park before heading to the Aklan Provincial Capitol.

Eduardo Constantino, the provincial chair of Leni for President Movement in the province, expressed his gratitude for the youth initiative.

Among those who joined the power walk were representatives of the LGBTQ community, doctors and lawyers for Leni, local politicians, lAklanons for Leni representatives, Muslims and indigenous people, and young people coming from the 17 towns of Aklan.

Romylene Joy Flores, the Kalibo Sangguniang Kabataan Federation President, said that she joined the power walk as her expression of supporting the candidacy of presidential candidate Leni Robredo and her tandem vice presidential candidate Kiko Pangilinan.

“I adhere to VP Leni’s governance. She is my idol,” Flores said.

AKLAN YOUTH FOR LENI. Around 5,000 supporters of presidential aspirant and Vice President Leni Robredo marched and danced on the streets of Kalibo as part of their campaign initiatives on April 2. (Jun Aguirre)

In a video message addressing the Aklanon youth, the presidential candidate’s daughter Aika Robredo thanked the organizers for holding the power walk here.

“We are grateful to the Youth for Leni/Kiko-Aklan for organizing the event not only to support the People’s Campaign but also to showcase the best of Aklan. We want to thank Aklanons for their unwavering support for Mama and her advocacies,” she said.

Another power walk will be staged by the Aklanons for Leni on April 14 in time for Aklan Foundation Day and the LaBoracay for VP Leni on April 30 to May 1. – Rappler.com