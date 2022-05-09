Marcos Jr. leads partial count in presidential race

LEADING. Philippine presidential candidate Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr., son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, delivers a speech during a campaign rally in Lipa, Batangas, on April 20, 2022.

(1st UPDATE) Based on partial, unofficial results, Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. has surged past his rivals in the presidential race with over 24 million votes as of 11:10 pm

MANILA, Philippines – With 77.32% of precincts already accounted for, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the heir and only son of the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, is leading in the presidential race at past 11 pm Monday, May 9.

Based on partial, unofficial results, Marcos has surged past his rivals in the presidential race with 25,051,855 votes as of 11:24 pm.

Vice President Leni Robredo ranked second with 11,925,131 votes, followed by Senator Manny Pacquiao (2,4484,310), Manila Mayor Isko Moreno (1,586,319), Senator Ping Lacson (754,869), Faisal Mangondato (125,999), Ernesto Abella (83,019), Leody de Guzman (71,155), Norberto Gonzales (66,629), and Jose Montemayor Jr. (45,958).

His running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte is also leading the vice-presidential race with 24,933,207 votes.

Marcos, who consistently topped preelection surveys, is poised to succeed the strongman Rodrigo Duterte and lead the Philippines for the next six years. He will have to steer the country into economic recovery after a global pandemic.

Earlier on Monday, Marcos voted in his father’s hometown Batac City, Ilocos Norte. He was with his son Sandro, who is running for 1st District representative of the province, and nephew Matthew Marcos Manotoc, who is seeking reelection as Ilocos Norte governor. – Rappler.com

