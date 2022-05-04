[WATCH] ‘Direktor ng kasaysayan’: Directors urge Filipinos to vote wisely

Among the 41 directors involved, National Artist For Cinema Kidlat Tahimik asks voters to choose between "dilim o liwanag"
MANILA, Philippines – In a video statement released by the Directors’ Guild of the Philippines Inc. (DGPI), Filipino directors implore voters to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming 2022 elections.
Signed by 41 directors, they enumerated qualities they are searching for in a president of the Philippines, and declared: “Ang boto namin ay walang kulay, walang partido. Ang boto namin ay para sa atin – tayong mga Pilipino. Pilipinas ang aming pangulo.”
(Our vote has no color, and has no partylist. Our vote is for us – Filipinos. The Philippines is our president.)
Among these voices were the following notable Filipino directors:
- Adolf Alix
- Andoy Ranay
- Antoinette Jadaone
- Baby Ruth Villarama
- Carlitos Siguion-Reyna
- Dan Villegas
- Dante Nico Garcia
- Ditsi Carolino
- Ed Lejano
- Ellen Ongkeko Marfil
- Erik Matti
- Ice Idanan
- Irene Villamor
- Jay Altarejos
- Jeffrey Jeturian
- Jim Libiran
- Joel Lamangan
- Jose Javier Reyes
- Jun Lana
- Kanakan-Balintagos
- Keith Sicat
- Khavn
- Kidlat Tahimik
- Lav Diaz
- Mac Alejandre
- Mae Cruz Alvar
- Mike Dagnalan
- Mikhail Red
- Paolo Villaluna
- Petersen Vargas
- Quark Henares
- Rae Red
- Raymond Red
- Rica Arevalo
- Rod Singh
- Sari Dalena
- Sigrid Bernardo
- Treb Monteras
- Victor Villanueva
- Wil Fredo
- Zig Dulay
