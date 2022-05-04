[WATCH] ‘Direktor ng kasaysayan’: Directors urge Filipinos to vote wisely

Directors Guild of the Philippines Inc.

Among the 41 directors involved, National Artist For Cinema Kidlat Tahimik asks voters to choose between "dilim o liwanag"

MANILA, Philippines – In a video statement released by the Directors’ Guild of the Philippines Inc. (DGPI), Filipino directors implore voters to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming 2022 elections.

Signed by 41 directors, they enumerated qualities they are searching for in a president of the Philippines, and declared: “Ang boto namin ay walang kulay, walang partido. Ang boto namin ay para sa atin – tayong mga Pilipino. Pilipinas ang aming pangulo.”

(Our vote has no color, and has no partylist. Our vote is for us – Filipinos. The Philippines is our president.)

Among these voices were the following notable Filipino directors:

Adolf Alix

Andoy Ranay

Antoinette Jadaone

Baby Ruth Villarama

Carlitos Siguion-Reyna

Dan Villegas

Dante Nico Garcia

Ditsi Carolino

Ed Lejano

Ellen Ongkeko Marfil

Erik Matti

Ice Idanan

Irene Villamor

Jay Altarejos

Jeffrey Jeturian

Jim Libiran

Joel Lamangan

Jose Javier Reyes

Jun Lana

Kanakan-Balintagos

Keith Sicat

Khavn

Kidlat Tahimik

Lav Diaz

Mac Alejandre

Mae Cruz Alvar

Mike Dagnalan

Mikhail Red

Paolo Villaluna

Petersen Vargas

Quark Henares

Rae Red

Raymond Red

Rica Arevalo

Rod Singh

Sari Dalena

Sigrid Bernardo

Treb Monteras

Victor Villanueva

Wil Fredo

Zig Dulay

