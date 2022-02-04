‘Sobrang limited’: Netizens sound off on format of KBP Forum

Among issues raised by netizens during the forum were an all-male panel and the lack of time for presidential aspirants to answer questions

MANILA, Philippines – Voters had another chance to get to know their presidential bets for the upcoming May 9 elections through the Panata sa Bayan: The KBP Presidential Candidates Forum held on Friday, February 4.

The forum is hosted by the Kapisanan ng Mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP), which comprise some of the biggest news organizations in the country.

It was attended by five presidential aspirants – Vice President Leni Robredo, Senator Panfilo Lacson, Senator Manny Pacquiao, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, and labor leader Leody de Guzman.

Of the six presidential aspirants invited by the KBP, only Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. backed out due to a “conflict in schedule”, which was met with ridicule from netizens.

As the bets took their turn to speak on several issues, netizens were not shy to criticize the forum’s format as multiple hiccups happened during the program.

All-male panel

Social media users pointed out that those who asked questions to the presidential aspirants were men.

The forum featured an all-male panel of seasoned journalists: Ed Lingao from News5, Roby Alampay from One News, Elmar Acol from Bombo Radyo, and Dan Andrew Cura from the Far East Broadcasting Company.

During a segment where KBP’s provincial news anchors got to ask questions to the presidential bets, all those who inquired were also men.

Sociologist Ash Presto said that a more diverse panel would have helped raise other matters during the forum, such as issues on women, child rights, and the LGBTQ+ community.

“Please, next time, ensure diversity of the panel members,” she told those who will hold future election forums or debates.

There are so many pressing issues on women, LGBT, and child rights in the PH.



These issues should have been included in a platform as big as the #PanataSaBayan #KBPForum.



Please, next time, ensure diversity of the panel members. Avoid all-male panels.https://t.co/kJDNhc5qfv — Ash Presto 💜 (@sosyolohija) February 4, 2022

Facebook user Lisa Salanga-Sarte said that the panel should have been “50-50” in terms of composition of women and male panelists.

The only woman journalist present during the show was ABS-CBN’s veteran broadcaster Karen Davila, who moderated the discussion with CNN Philippines’ Rico Hizon.

This is not the first time that a presidential forum was criticized for lacking female panelists. A series of presidential interviews by DZRH and The Manila Times also featured an all-male panel.

Limited time for candidates’ answers

Netizens also said that the time for aspirants to answer questions from the panel – which was at one minute – was “very limited” for candidates to give their full thoughts.

“Why allot [one] minute per presidential candidate when the members of the panel consume most of the time,” Twitter user @nestgianan said.

I was expecting a good setup for the #KBPForum today. It's frustrating to listen while the timer is on whenever the member of the panels ask for ffup questions. Also, why allot 1min. per presidential candidate when the members of the panel consume most of the time? — Gail Nestle Gianan 🇵🇭🎀 (@nestgianan) February 4, 2022

Another Twitter user suggested that panelists should have their own timers to make sure that they aren’t wasting aspirants’ time to answer.

Hizon and Davila repeatedly reminded the panelists during the course of the program to keep their questions short and direct.

Dapat may timer din yung panelist eh. Sayang oras ng mga candidates. #KBPForum — #10 LENI (@chai_forLENI) February 4, 2022

Other netizens suggested extending the timer for answers to up to three minutes and pause the timer when panelists ask follow-up questions.

Mungkahi: pahabain sana ng 2 o 3 minuto yung pagsagot. — Luna🥸 (@Iya97758630) February 4, 2022

Twitter user Patrick Mendones also compared the time situation to what happened in a series of interviews hosted by entertainment host Boy Abunda.

Candidates were not able to finish their answers, as part of the five minutes allotted per topic was consumed by Abunda’s follow-up questions.

Not a fan of KBP’s format. Di natuto sa Boy Abunda interviews na dapat di binabawas sa oras ng kandidato yung pag-follow up ng panelist? Mas malala rito kasi may internet connectivity issues pa #KBPForum — Patrick Mendones (@pymendones) February 4, 2022

However, Philippine Star associate editor Marichu Villanueva praised the KBP regional anchors for asking “better and direct questions” during their segment.

KBP regional news anchors asked better & direct questions. KBP National media organizers, however, showed its bias vs their local chapters by strictly limiting them to 1-minute long question with no follo-up.But local panels showed they didn’t need 1-minute.😊 https://t.co/yUOAnYvgRE — Marichu Villanueva (@ichuvillanueva) February 4, 2022

Other suggestions

Former ABS-CBN reporter Kevin Manalo suggested forum organizers assign a television production team for each candidate to prevent issues that happened during the broadcast.

Robredo had connection problems as she attended the forum in an office near an airport. She was supposed to visit areas hit by Typhoon Odette after the program.

Suggestion for the next forum: assign a tv prod team for each presidential candidate so they can be sure of the broadcast quality. The goal is effective communication, not more or less. #KBPPresidentialForum — Kevin Manalo (@kevinmanalo_) February 4, 2022

Kontra Daya convenor and journalism professor Danilo Arao suggested media guidelines following the forum, which included not giving questions to the aspirants in advance and putting empty seats with names for absent bets.

SUGGESTED MEDIA ELEX INT GUIDELINES: (1) Aspirants should NOT be given the questions in advance. (2) Panelists should include representatives from sectors and election watchdogs. (3) Empty seats with their names should be maintained for absent aspirants. — Danilo Arao (@dannyarao) February 4, 2022

Another Twitter user suggested that presidential aspirants be given the chance to respond to each others’ stances and answers on various issues.

sana next time they get to respond to one another on their stances!! https://t.co/4exqcT8Ukz — aloveyoutoo #KalikasanNaman (@ALOveyoutoo) February 4, 2022

As the election campaign season approaches, the KBP forum gives the public a look of what’s to come in future debates and forums and how they can be improved as the clock ticks towards a crucial election on May 9.

Here’s how other social media users reacted to the KBP forum:

