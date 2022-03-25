Former mayors’ children slug it out for Manila’s top spot

Members of Manila's powerful clans fight to grab the mayoral seat once again as Isko Moreno vies for the presidency

MANILA, Philippines – As Manila Mayor Isko Moreno chases the dream for the presidency, children of former mayors and old names scramble for the city’s top spot.

Incumbent Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan, daughter of former Vice Mayor Danilo Lacuna Sr., promises Manileños of continuing the projects of presidential candidate and current Manila Mayor Isko Moreno.

The physician-turned-politician also wants better health programs for the city, as it was among the hardest hit during the pandemic.

Lacuna’s running mate is Manila 3rd district representative Yul Servo Nieto.

Meanwhile, lawyer and businessman Alex Lopez said he will prioritize job creation and better social aid distribution.

Lopez is the eldest son of the late Manila Mayor Mel Lopez Jr., who served from 1986 to 1992.

Lopez’ running mate is actor Raymond Bagatsing, whose grandfather is Raymond Bagatsing Sr., the longest serving mayor of Manila.

Another contender for the mayoral race is the son of Bagatsing himself, Amado.

Amado lost against Lacuna in the 2019 vice mayoral race, but only by a thin margin. He served as congressman of Manila for 20 years.

Daughter of late Manila Mayor Alfredo Lim, Cristina Lim Raymundo, is also another contender. She ran for 1st district councilor in 2019 but lost. She aims to continue her father’s legacy.

Her running mate is Lucy Lapinig, a certified public accountant.

Should Lim-Raymundo or Lacuna win, it would be the first time that Manila would elect a woman as mayor.

The other candidates are not from political clans.

Independent candidate Onofre Abad ran in 2019, getting just 1,299 votes and placed fifth among eight candidates.

Elmer Jamias, a retired police official, is also aiming for the city’s top seat. – With reports from Sofia Guanzon/Rappler.com