FULL TEXT: Separate opinion of Comelec’s Rowena Guanzon on cases vs Marcos Jr.

MANILA, Philippines – Outgoing Commission on Elections (Comelec) Commissioner Rowena Guanzon released on Monday, January 31, the full text of her separate opinion on the high-profile disqualification cases against presidential bet Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

This comes less than a week after Guanzon disclosed on Thursday, January 27, that she voted to disqualify Marcos over “moral turpitude” for failing to pay income taxes in the 1980s. Guanzon is set to retire from Comelec on Wednesday, February 2.

Marcos is at the forefront of one of the most legally contested presidential bids in Philippine history, with over half a dozen cases filed against his candidacy for the May 9 elections.

Read the full text of Guanzon’s opinion below. Bookmark Rappler’s live updates for the latest on petitions filed against Marcos Jr.

– Rappler.com