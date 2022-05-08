Philippine elections
Click to visit the #PHVote Microsite Picture of presidentiables
One day to go
Philippine elections 2022
Follow the 2022 Philippine Elections
2022 PH presidential race

FULL SPEECH: Pacquiao’s last pitch in General Santos City

Rappler.com
FULL SPEECH: Pacquiao’s last pitch in General Santos City
Watch presidential bet Manny Pacquiao's speech in his miting de avance in his home city

GENERAL SANTOS CITY, Philippines – PROMDI standard-bearer Manny Pacquiao makes his last pitch to voters in his home city General Santos on Saturday, May 7.

Pacquiao urged voters to choose him as their president on May 9, as he pushed for his anti-corruption platform that seeks to uplift the lives of poor Filipinos.

The boxing champion-turned-politician reminisced on his rags-to-riches life story, saying that his presidency would be for the poor, and by the poor.  – Rappler.com 

2022 PH presidential race

2022 PH Elections - Multimedia

2022 PH Elections - News

2022 Philippine Elections

General Santos City

Manny Pacquiao

Soccsksargen