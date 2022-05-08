FULL SPEECH: Pacquiao’s last pitch in General Santos City

Watch presidential bet Manny Pacquiao's speech in his miting de avance in his home city

GENERAL SANTOS CITY, Philippines – PROMDI standard-bearer Manny Pacquiao makes his last pitch to voters in his home city General Santos on Saturday, May 7.

Pacquiao urged voters to choose him as their president on May 9, as he pushed for his anti-corruption platform that seeks to uplift the lives of poor Filipinos.

The boxing champion-turned-politician reminisced on his rags-to-riches life story, saying that his presidency would be for the poor, and by the poor. – Rappler.com