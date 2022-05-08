[FULL SPEECH] Kiko Pangilinan: In vice presidential race, the last man standing is a farmer

Watch Senator Kiko Pangilinan's final campaign speech at the Leni-Kiko miting de avance in Makati City
MANILA, Philippines – In his last pitch to voters at the end of the campaign period on Saturday, May 7, vice presidential bet Senator Kiko Pangilinan says it’s a privilege to have fought alongside their supporters during the campaign period.
His final words to the hundreds of thousands gathered at their miting de avance in Makati’s financial district: In the vice-presidential race, the last man standing is a farmer. – Rappler.com