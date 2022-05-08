[FULL SPEECH] Leni Robredo at miting de avance: ‘Ipanalo na natin ang sambayanang Pilipino’

'Karapatan nating magkaroon ng kinabukasang may dignidad, at tungkulin natin na ipaglaban ito. Natutunan natin, walang imposible,' the presidential candidate says in her final campaign speech

MANILA, Philippines – Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo caps her campaign for the highest post in the land with a heartfelt, earnest speech at her miting the avance with running mate Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan in Makati City on Saturday, May 7.

Robredo reiterates her commitment to improve the lives of Filipinos through her anti-poverty thrust, and thanks her supporters behind the “pink wave” – volunteerism never before seen in a Philippine presidential campaign.

Watch her full speech here. – Rappler.com