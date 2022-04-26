How to use Rappler’s PHVote microsite

Rappler's PHVote microsite provides the latest news, profiles, explainers, analyses, tools, and more about the 2022 polls – all in one place

MANILA, Philippines – A few weeks remain before the high-stakes May 9 elections that will happen against the backdrop of a botched pandemic response, a myriad of human rights violations, and the rise of disinformation in the country.

Choosing the right people to lead the country has never been more critical. To help Filipinos make better sense of the elections and make informed decisions, Rappler built a one-stop microsite for the 2022 elections.

Rappler’s PHVote microsite provides the latest news, explainers, analyses, trackers, and other information involving the upcoming polls – all in one place.

To help voters get to know the candidates running for national and local positions, the PHVote microsite also contains profiles of each candidate. Another feature, called Tale of the Tape, allows voters to compare presidential and vice-presidential candidates side by side.

The microsite will also feature live election results on May 9.

Here’s how you can use Rappler’s PHVote microsite.

Homepage

Upon opening the PHVote microsite, you will see a rich catalog of all things elections, starting with the latest news and videos.

On top of the homepage are links to:

National races: Profiles of candidates running for national positions

Profiles of candidates running for national positions Local races: Profiles of candidates running for local positions

Profiles of candidates running for local positions Tale of the Tape: Tool to help voters compare presidential and vice-presidential candidates

Tool to help voters compare presidential and vice-presidential candidates Survey monitor: Data tracker of voter preference surveys, such as Pulse Asia and OCTA, to inform readers’ appreciation of the polls

Data tracker of voter preference surveys, such as Pulse Asia and OCTA, to inform readers’ appreciation of the polls Voting guides: Repository of explainers and in-depth reports on the electoral process

Repository of explainers and in-depth reports on the electoral process Campaign schedule: Schedules of sorties, events, and activities of presidential candidates and their running mates

Schedules of sorties, events, and activities of presidential candidates and their running mates Multimedia: Links to Rappler shows, podcasts, and TikTok videos tackling election issues

Tale of The Tape as seen from the homepage

The homepage also includes a tool for you to compare presidential and vice-presidential candidates side by side. You can compare up to three presidential or vice-presidential candidates at a time. Click Compare These Candidates to go to the Tale of the Tape page and see comparisons in detail.

The voter’s guide to the 2022 elections, arranged into different categories

You can also access and read election stories from the homepage, categorized into:

News: Latest updates on the elections, the candidates, and other related issues

Latest updates on the elections, the candidates, and other related issues In-depth: Stories that explain and provide perspective and context to election issues

Stories that explain and provide perspective and context to election issues Voices: Election opinions, analyses, and reflections from Rappler staff and contributors

Election opinions, analyses, and reflections from Rappler staff and contributors Multimedia: Photos and videos that provide a visual landscape of the elections

Photos and videos that provide a visual landscape of the elections Data: Repository of documents, statistics, and other elections-related data

Repository of documents, statistics, and other elections-related data Movements: Election campaigns by communities online and on-ground

A quick view of the national candidates

On the bottom of the homepage, get a quick view of the candidates running for national positions: president, vice president, senator, and party-list groups.

National races

The page for national races features profiles of candidates running for president, vice president, and senator, as well as the list of party-list groups gunning for seats in Congress.

The list of candidates for president and vice president

The list of candidates for senator

The list of candidates for the presidential and vice-presidential race are found in one page, while those for the senatorial race are found in a separate page. A short description on each position explains its role in government. To see the profile of a candidate, click his or her name from the list.

A sample profile of a presidential candidate

A sample profile of a vice-presidential candidate

A sample profile of a senatorial candidate

Each profile includes an overview of the candidate’s track record as a public servant, a link to their main profile, and a gallery of news and updates concerning their candidacy.

You can share these profiles online using the Share buttons embedded on each page.

The list of party-list groups running for seats in Congress

Meanwhile, another page lists all party-list groups running for Congress. A short description also explains the role of party lists in government. To see a party list’s nominees, click the group’s name from the list. You can also look for any party-list group from the list using the search bar.

You can share this list of party-list groups online using the Share buttons embedded in the page.

Local races

The page for local races contains the profiles of candidates running in each local government unit (LGU).

LGU database where users can browse candidates running in each locality

Look for a particular LGU using this database categorized into three: Metro Manila, provinces, and independent cities. You can also look for an LGU directly using the search bar.

Click an LGU’s name to see the list of candidates running in that area.

A sample list of candidates running in an LGU

Upon viewing the list of candidates in an LGU, click a candidate’s name to view his or her profile, which contains a short description of his or her candidacy.

A sample profile of a local candidate

Tale of the tape

Tale of the Tape, a tool to compare presidential and vice-presidential candidates

To help voters make data-driven choices for president and vice president, the PHVote microsite includes Tale of the Tape, a tool that compares presidential and vice-presidential candidates based on their highlights and controversies, promises, and stances on major issues.

You can compare up to three presidential or vice-presidential candidates at a time.

Highlights and controversies include the candidates’ political track record, wealth, and gaffes and blunders.

Meanwhile, displayed under promises are the candidates’ campaign promises for particular sectors. This section features links to any related content, further context, or fact checks on any misinformation or disinformation stated by a candidate.

Lastly, stances on major issues cover the candidates’ views on economy, public health, foreign policy, peace and development, labor and employment, and gender and equality. This section also includes links to any related content, further context, or fact checks on any misinformation or disinformation stated by a candidate.

COMING SOON: Live election results

Want to be updated with election results on D-day? On May 9, Rappler’s PHVote microsite will transform into a live results page that will display election results as they are processed and transmitted in real time. You will be able to see results from the national and local races.

Be an informed voter. Visit Rappler’s PHVote microsite at ph.rappler.com. – Rappler.com