At least 2 hurt as shots fired during Bukidnon activity of De Guzman

LABOR LEADER. Presidential bet Leody de Guzman during his consultation with leaders of indigenous peoples in Bukidnon on April 19, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – At least two people were hurt after gunshots were fired during an activity of presidential candidate Leody de Guzman with indigenous people leaders in Bukidnon, the Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM) said on Tuesday, April 19.

De Guzman was in Barangay Butong in Quezon, Bukidnon, with PLM senatorial bets Roy Cabonegro and David D’Angelo, to amplify the Manobo-Pulangiyon tribe’s land grabbing complaint.

De Guzman said that he and senatorial bets were safe but farmers group organizer Nanie Abela, who was right beside him, and a leader of the Manobo-Pulangiyon tribe were grazed by bullets.

Salamat sa mga nag-alala. Ako po at sila kasamang Roy Cabonegro at David D'angelo ay ligtas.



Ang tinamaan ay ang nasa tabi ko, si Nanie Abela, na organizer ng mga magsasaka sa Mindanao. Casualty rin ang isang lider ng tribong Manobo-Pulangiyon. — Ka Leody de Guzman (@LeodyManggagawa) April 19, 2022

Laban ng Masa (LNM) spokesperson Leomar Doctolero posted a photo of the two injured and said, “Ka Nanie is fine!”

Laban ng Masa spokesperson Leomar Doctolero shares a photo of the two who were injured in the incident.



“Ka Nanie is fine,” the Laban ng Masa spokesperson says. 📸 Leomar Doctolero pic.twitter.com/8Wu2JGTo6T — Jairo Bolledo (@jairojourno) April 19, 2022

Local police confirmed to Rappler that they received a report that gunshots were heard in the area. Quezon town police added that they already sent a team to investigate the report.

D’Angelo captured the incident as he was doing a Facebook Live of the event. The first gunshot was heard nearly 16 minutes into his livestream, but it’s source was not determined. A succession of shots followed.

Before the incident, D’Angelo showed people alongside a white flag planted in a field which, he said, symbolized the IPs’ peaceful claim over their land.

Prior to the incident, De Guzman had a consultation with the IP leaders in Bukidnon as part of his campaign activities in Mindanao.

Hanggang sa mga minutong 'to, nagpapatuloy ang konsultasyon ni Ka Leody sa mga IP leaders ng Bukidnon pic.twitter.com/y9D4zx1bND — Ka Leody de Guzman (@LeodyManggagawa) April 18, 2022

The indigenous families were among the IPs who were driven away from their ancestral lands in 2017. Close to a thousand members of the Manobo-Pulangihon tribe have been living in the backstreets of Quezon town. – Rappler.com