Human rights lawyers, women’s rights advocates back Robredo: She’s the leader we need

Presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday, 7 March, eve of International Women's Day, signed a covenant with member organizations of the Robredo People's Council Women at the Leni-Kiko Volunteer Center in Quezon City. The covenant pushes for the women's agenda and details the programs and policies Robredo will establish if she wins the presidency in the May 9 elections. (VP Leni Media Bureau)

'Other candidates are running to keep power in the family... But for Leni, the muse is first and foremost service,' say human rights lawyers

MANILA, Philippines – A total of 158 human rights lawyers and advocates from various legal groups, as well as 129 current and former officials of the Philippine Commission on Women (PCW), pledged their support for Vice President Leni Robredo’s presidential campaign.

In separate statements released on Tuesday, March 8, the two groups praised Robredo’s background as a public servant and alternative lawyer, as she worked with poor communities defending marginalized folk prior to her stint as a public official.

The women empowerment advocates’ endorsement for the lone female presidential candidate in the 2022 elections also coincided with International Women’s Day.

“Siya lamang ang may karunungan, kahusayan, at katapatan para isulong ang kapakanan ng mga kababaihan sa buong bansa (She is the only one who has the knowledge, capability, and integrity to fight for the rights of women in the whole country),” said the PCW officials.

The women’s rights advocates cited Robredo’s achievements as legislator, where she co-authored legislation that aims to benefit women and children. These include the anti-discrimination bill, the National Children’s Month Act, and the Breast Cancer Awareness Month Act.

The human rights lawyers and advocates likewise hailed Robredo’s experiences working as pro-bono lawyer when she was still with the Sentro ng Alternatibong Lingap Panligal’s (Saligan) chapter in her hometown Naga City in Camarines Sur.

“It is our belief, as human rights lawyers and advocates, that in Leni Robredo, the lawyer is also an advocate. It is a marriage of technical proficiency and activism,” they said.

Among the signatories are lawyer Ted Te, ex-Supreme Court spokesperson and representative of the Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG). FLAG is the nationwide human rights lawyers organization that is at the forefront of dissent against President Rodrigo Duterte’s abusive policies. Bayan Muna Representative Carlos Zarate also signed as a member of the National Union of People’s Lawyers.

READ: Over 150 human rights lawyers, advocates back VP Leni Robredo for president, joining the increasing number of sectors endorsing the lone female presidential candidate in the 2022 polls. #PHVote @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/a080Gf9HP9 — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) March 8, 2022

A public servant most of her life

Before entering politics as a congresswoman in 2013, Robredo served as a lawyer defending the urban poor, workers, fisherfolk, but most especially, women and children.

She also founded Lakas ng Kababaihan ng Naga and was the past president of the Naga City Council for Women.

During her stint as a development worker in Naga, Robreo marched with the Sumilao farmers to reclaim their land from San Miguel Corporation. The farmers have since considered Robredo as a long-time friend, even marching to boost her vice-presidential candidacy back in 2016. Fast forward six years later, the Sumilao farmers once again marched with Robredo on her journey to land the highest seat in the nation.

The human rights lawyers and advocates also said Robredo’s experience as a public servant is a testament that her political motivation is not rooted in power, but to serve.

“Other candidates are running to keep power in the family, to rehabilitate a soiled name, or to merely add a feather in their cap of personal achievements. But for Leni, the muse is first and foremost service,” read their statement.

This has become an essential mark of her campaign, one that anchors its brand of leadership on providing an alternative to the traditional or “trapo” politics of the country. This people-centered governance is one that Leni’s late husband, former Department of the Interior and Local Government secretary Jesse Robredo first championed in Naga City when he was the mayor.

When Robredo launched her presidential bid in February, she vowed to bring accessible and honest governance to Malacañang.

“Sa ating pamamahala, ang mga laylayan ang magiging sentro (In my administration, those in the fringes of society will be placed in the center,) she said.

Robredo is the lone female running among 10 presidential candidates. She has previously bested her all-male opponents in the 2016 vice presidential elections. Should she win, Robredo will be the third female president of the Philippines. – Sabrina Joyce Go/Rappler

