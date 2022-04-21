If elected, Leody de Guzman will first solve hunger, malnutrition

PRO-LABOR. Partido Lakas ng Masa standard bearer Ka Leody de Guzman sits down with Nobel laureate and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa for a one-on-one interview on March 10, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – Labor leader and presidential candidate Leody de Guzman said if he wins on May 9, he would first solve the country’s problem with hunger and malnutrition.

De Guzman said he wanted to focus in developing rural areas in his first 100 days if elected as the country’s next leader.

“Ang program namin talaga ay resolbahin ’yong kagutuman sa ating bansa. ’Yong malnutrisyon sa ating bansa, kaya magfo-focus kami ni Walden sa pagpapaunlad ng ating kanayunan. (Our programs really want to resolve the problem of hunger in the country. The malnutrition in our country, Walden and I will focus on developing our rural areas),” the labor leader said.

The labor leader is running as the standard bearer of Partido Lakas ng Masa, with Walden Bello as his running mate. The main platforms of the tandem are anchored in economic reforms and social development.

Based on the December 2021 survey of the Social Weather Stations, an estimated three million Filipinos experienced involuntary hunger. Meanwhile, according to the data of the Philippine Statistics Authority, at least 4,844 Filipinos died of malnutrition from January to October 2021.

De Guzman said he would also focus on strengthening the country’s agricultural sector.

“Agad talagang magkaroon, magkaroon ng klaro na irere-orient natin ’yong sistema ng ating ekonomiya. Mag-focus tayo sa agriculture. Paunlarin natin ’yong agriculture…Buksan natin ’yong industriya at pagpapaunlad niyan ng ating industriya, ’yon ang ating gagawin,” the labor leader said.

(We would immediately have a clear reorientation of our economic system. We will focus on agriculture. We should develop our agriculture. We will open our industries and its development.)

The labor leader said he would implement these immediate plans under his main agenda: his Labor First Policy.

“Lahat sa framework yan, sa framework ng Labor First Policy. ’Yon ang framework agad na dapat ay mga manggagawa muna ang unahin. Kapag sinabi ko Maria na manggagawa muna ang ibig kong sabihin diyan ay mga taong kinakailangan magtrabaho para mabuhay. Sila ’yong, sila ’yong ating dapat paglingkuran,” De Guzman said.

(All of these will be under the framework of Labor First Policy. That’s the framework that workers should be prioritized. When I say workers first, Maria, that means people who need to work to survive. We should serve them.)

De Guzman’s Labor First Policy includes ending contractualization, raising the minimum wage to P750 and streamlining it across the country. The labor leader would also ban manpower agencies under his policy. – Rappler.com