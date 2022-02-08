[WATCH] In The Running: Proclamation rallies for presidential, VP bets

LIVE

Tune in to Rappler's special coverage of presidential and vice presidential candidates' campaign kick off

As the campaign for national posts for the 2022 elections start, presidential and vice presidential candidates hold proclamation rallies all over the country on Tuesday, February 8.

In the Running is the continuation of Rappler’s coverage of the 2022 national elections. Hosted by senior reporter Bea Cupin, together with editor-at-large Marites Vitug, resident economist JC Punongbayan, and multimedia reporter Sofia Tomacruz, with Rappler regional head Inday Espina-Varona and columnist and editorial consultant John Nery, the show delves into the candidates’ road to the presidency.

Tune in to Rappler’s special coverage for analyses, fact-checks, and updates. Bookmark this page to watch the panel discussion live on Tuesday night, February 8. – Rappler.com