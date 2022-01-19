Rappler Talk: Ambassador Laura del Rosario on foreign policy as an election issue

How can foreign policy be popularized? Catch the interview live on Thursday, January 20!

MANILA, Philippines – Foreign policy is a vital part of any administration, especially as the world continues to change and bring forward pressing issues.

But there is a lack of public discourse on foreign policy in the Philippines despite it being at the center of one of biggest controversies under President Rodrigo Duterte, including how he deals with China over the West Philippine Sea, among others.

On Thursday, January 20, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug speaks to Ambassador Laura del Rosario on why it is important to make foreign policy an election issue, especially in the upcoming 2022 presidential polls.

Del Rosario spent 37 years in the foreign service – she was the Philippine ambassador to India and Vietnam, and had served as undersecretary at the Department of Foreign Affairs. She is now the president of Miriam College.

