Rappler Talk: Buddy Zamora on leading Pacquiao’s campaign

Bookmark this page to watch the interview live on Rappler on Tuesday, April 19, at 10 am

MANILA, Philippines – Presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao promises to fight corruption if elected to the top post, and to do that, he said he has to limit the people behind him.

Behind Pacquiao is his campaign manager, business magnate Salvador “Buddy” Zamora, whom he wants to lead his economic team if he is elected president.

Rappler reporter Aika Rey speaks to Zamora about leading Pacquiao’s team – what needs to be done a few weeks away from elections as well as the current issues surrounding the boxing champ’s campaign.

