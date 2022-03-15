Rappler Talk: Carl Balita on why Filipinos need a professional in the Senate

In this interview, the neophyte senatorial bet explains how his experience as an educator and registered nurse can be a boon to the Senate

MANILA, Philippines – Carl Balita is a multi-hyphenate vying for one of the 12 Senate seats up for grabs. He’s a registered nurse, midwife, and teacher best known for establishing the successful chain of review centers bearing his name.

In an interview with Rappler senior reporter Pia Ranada, Balita makes his pitch to Filipino voters on what a professional with experience in critical fields can bring to the Senate.

Balita is up against familiar names and established members of political clans who are much higher than him in election surveys. But the neophyte senatorial candidate hopes voters will decide based on more than just name recall.

Catch the interview at 1 pm on Tuesday, March 15. – Rappler.com