Rappler Talk: Cebu Mayor Mike Rama on ‘One Cebu,’ choosing Marcos Jr

What do Cebuanos look for in a national candidate and what did Rama consider in endorsing the Uniteam tandem?

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Rappler sits down with Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama, a day after the city hosted the “festival rally” for Uniteam tandem Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte.

It was a show of force not just for the opinion poll leaders but for the province and its independent cities’ incumbent officials – of a “One Cebu Island” that promises to deliver for both Marcos Jr. and Duterte.

What did Rama consider in choosing to endorse the tandem? What do Cebuanos look for in a national candidate? And as we face a world still reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, what does Rama have planned so Cebu City can finally recover from the past two years?

– Rappler.com