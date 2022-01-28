Rappler Talk: Rowena Guanzon on Marcos cases and her 7 years in Comelec

Bookmark this page to watch the interview with Guanzon on Friday, January 28, at 10 am

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Commissioner Rowena Guanzon is leaving the poll body with a bang.

Days before her retirement, Guanzon lambasted her fellow commissioner Aimee Ferolino for supposedly delaying the 1st Division’s ruling on the disqualification cases against Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The Marcos camp was also on the receiving end of Guanzon’s tongue-lashing, after the former senator’s camp supposedly submitted fake documents to oppose efforts to block his presidential bid.

Rappler’s news editor Paterno Esmaquel sits down with the feisty commissioner to dig deeper into the infighting among Comelec officials and what led her to cast a vote against the candidacy of the ousted dictator’s son.

Bookmark this page to watch the interview with Guanzon on Friday, January 28, at 10 am. – Rappler.com