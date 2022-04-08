Rappler Talk: Duterte’s impact on elections

LIVE

Stratbase ADR Institute president Dindo Manhit talks about how the President is influencing voters and what candidates should do to win a month before election day

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler senior reporter Pia Ranada talks to Stratbase ADR Institute president Dindo Manhit about how President Rodrigo Duterte is influencing the 2022 election and what the Pulse Asia March survey means for candidates, with one month to go before D-Day.

Can Marcos’ powerful “unity” message be weakened? What do the other candidates need to do to bring down his lead? Can President Duterte still change things at this point?

Stratbase ADR Institute has been commissioning monthly surveys on elections since October 2021 and studying the results. – Rappler.com