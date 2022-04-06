Rappler Talk: Ex-AFP spokesperson Domingo Tutaan Jr. on red-tagging and the 2022 elections

How should the Robredo camp and her supporters counter and move forward amid the dangerous red-tagging? Catch the interview live on Thursday, April 7

MANILA, Philippines – The dangerous act of accusing individuals of conspiring with or being members of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) has reached new levels on the run-up to the 2022 national elections.

Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo recently joined the long list of individuals red-tagged by no other than the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) spokesperson Lorraine Badoy. This comes after the progressive Makabayan bloc endorsed Robredo’s presidential bid.

On Thursday, April 7, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug speaks to retired military major general Domingo Tutaan Jr. on the roots of red-tagging and how it comes into play in the 2022 elections.

Tutaan, a former spokesperson of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, is one of the many retired military officials endorsing Robredo.

How should the Robredo camp and her supporters counter and move forward amid the dangerous red-tagging?