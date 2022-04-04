Rappler Talk: Isko volunteer group wants unification vs. Marcos Jr.

LIVE

IM Pilipinas secretary-general Elmer Argano says the group is 'seriously considering' supporting Leni Robredo if it means preventing a Marcos victory

MANILA, Philippines – Ikaw Muna (IM) Pilipinas, a volunteer group helping Manila Mayor Isko Moreno’s presidential bid, made an unexpected pronouncement on Monday, April 4.

Secretary-General Elmer Argaño said the group wants presidential candidates to rally around the one among them who has the best chances of beating Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on election day on May 9, 2022.

Earlier on Monday, a Visayas chapter of their group had announced they were switching to Vice President Leni Robredo, currently at second place in recent surveys.

Rappler senior reporter Pia Ranada asks Argaño what makes them confident that new “unity talks” will succeed when those initiated by Robredo in 2021 did not.

Catch the interview at 5:30 pm on Monday, April 4. – Rappler.com