Rappler Talk: Joaquin Domagoso, Isko Moreno on hitting campaign trail together

Rappler catches up with father and son in Butuan City and asks how their family is dealing with the rigors of the election period and the headlines that go along with it

BUTUAN CITY, Philippines – Rappler reporter Pia Ranada catches Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and his son Joaquin Domagoso on the campaign trail in Butuan City, before they headline a concert-rally at the city’s Guingona Park, on Monday, April 18.

Twenty-year-old Joaquin has volunteered to help his father in his presidential campaign, appearing in several rallies and concerts to pump up the crowd and introduce his dad. It’s a new experience for Mayor Moreno as well since it is only for his presidential bid that members of his family joined him in campaigning.

How are father and son dealing with distressing headlines and the rigors of the campaign trail? Catch this Rappler Talk episode at 5 pm on Tuesday, April 19. – Rappler.com