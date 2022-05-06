Rappler Talk: PPCRV and the push towards clean and honest elections

Rappler talks to PPCRV chair Myla Villanueva about how different the 2022 elections is compared to the past ones

As the 2022 election day comes closer, the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) has been more visible with its efforts towards clean and honest elections, as it has been since its founding in 1991.

It has at least 500,000 volunteers who will keep an eye on election process on the ground. There will also be volunteers at the command center at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Quadricentennial Pavilion who will encode the physical copies of the election returns (ER) printed by the vote counting machines after polls close.

On Friday, May 6, Rappler’s head of community Jules Guiang talks to PPCRV chair Myla Villanueva about how different the 2022 elections is compared to the past ones, and how the general public can contribute towards its efforts in monitoring the election process.

– Rappler.com