WATCH: #WeDecide – The first 100 days with Isko Moreno

MANILA, Philippines – Manila mayor Francisco ‘Isko’ Moreno Domagoso’s brand of politics combines a compelling rags-to-riches backstory with a solid track record as a one-term mayor. To supporters, he’s a gung-ho, get-things-done kind of guy.

But to critics, he’s ‘Duterte lite,’ whose swagger is reminiscent of incumbent president Rodrigo Duterte.

“I’ll take it as ano ah, a compliment,” the 2022 presidential aspirant says. “He’s a president now. Who would not want to be compared to a president?”

Moreno embodies the dreams and desires of the Filipino everyman – that a garbage collector from Tondo can take a shot at becoming a matinee idol, and then reinvent himself into a leader. But is this narrative strong enough for the Filipino voter?

Moreno sits down with Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Rappler chief executive officer Maria Ressa, where he answers the question: What will you do on your first 100 days in office, if you become president?

Watch the interview on Tuesday, April 19, at 7 pm on Rappler. – Rappler.com