WATCH: #WeDecide – The first 100 days with Leody de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines – A labor leader for many years, Leody de Guzman is joining politics. And it’s not just any position – it’s the highest post in the land.

After losing in the 2019 senatorial elections, the Partido Lakas ng Masa standard-bearer stands out with a unique pro-labor agenda. De Guzman and his running mate Walden Bello also say they will fight what they call the “Marcos-Duterte Axis of Evil.”

Calling himself a social democrat, will his brand of politics resonate with Filipinos?

De Guzman sits down with Nobel laureate and Rappler chief executive officer Maria Ressa, where he answers the question: What will you do in your first 100 days in office if you become the president?

Watch the interview on Rappler on Thursday, April 21, at 7 pm (Manila time). – Rappler.com