WATCH: #WeDecide – The first 100 days with Manny Pacquiao

Will Pacquiao's vow to God be realized by the decision of man?

MANILA, Philippines – Ask senator and pro boxer Manny Pacquiao why he’s running, and he will invoke his commitment to the divine.

“Believe me,” he says, “this is my commitment to God and to the people. My commitment is not only to the people but to God.”

Pacquiao, a devout Christian, has been forthright about his desire to uplift the lives of his fellow Filipinos. He sees himself as a success story, a testament to divine providence. And what a success story: over the span of twenty years, Pacquiao the struggling athlete has become Pacquiao the champion boxer, the multi-millionaire, the senator.

Pacquiao sits down with Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Rappler chief executive officer Maria Ressa, where he answers the question: What will you do on your first 100 days in office, if you become president?

