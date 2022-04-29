Philippine elections
Click to visit the #PHVote Microsite Picture of presidentiables
10 days to go
Philippine elections 2022
Follow the 2022 Philippine Elections
2022 PH presidential race

Rappler Talk: What went wrong in Isko Moreno campaign and how to fix it

Rappler Talk: What went wrong in Isko Moreno campaign and how to fix it
Rappler reporter Pia Ranada talks to political scientist Cleve Arguelles about the Manila Mayor's communication strategy

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Mayor Isko Moreno is entering the week of elections with less-than-promising indicators. He has not budged from his third-place ranking, if you’re looking at the Pulse Asia surveys. Some supporters and party members have either switched sides or criticized his latest moves, particularly his remarks at the Easter Sunday press conference with other presidential candidates.

Rappler reporter Pia Ranada talks to political scientist Cleve Arguelles, who is also head of research at public opinion research firm WR Numero, about the weaknesses and strengths of Moreno’s campaign communication strategy and what can still be done to improve his chances.

Listen to the interview at 5 pm on Friday, April 29. – Rappler.com

2022 PH presidential race

2022 PH Elections - Multimedia

2022 Philippine Elections

Isko Moreno