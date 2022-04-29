Rappler Talk: What went wrong in Isko Moreno campaign and how to fix it

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Mayor Isko Moreno is entering the week of elections with less-than-promising indicators. He has not budged from his third-place ranking, if you’re looking at the Pulse Asia surveys. Some supporters and party members have either switched sides or criticized his latest moves, particularly his remarks at the Easter Sunday press conference with other presidential candidates.

Rappler reporter Pia Ranada talks to political scientist Cleve Arguelles, who is also head of research at public opinion research firm WR Numero, about the weaknesses and strengths of Moreno’s campaign communication strategy and what can still be done to improve his chances.

Listen to the interview at 5 pm on Friday, April 29. – Rappler.com