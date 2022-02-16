If elected, Isko Moreno would appoint Lacson to fight corruption

Asked who among his rivals he would appoint in his administration, the Manila mayor answers without hesitation

Of all his rivals for the presidency, Isko Moreno would want Senator Panfilo Lacson in his administration. Moreno was asked on Wednesday, February 16 if he would appoint any one of his rivals to his government should he win.

Without any hesitation, he said it would be Lacson.

“Mayroon, like for example, ayaw ko naman pangunahin ‘yung resulta, for example, si Senator Ping Lacson,” said the Manila mayor during an interview with reporters in Los Baños where he embarked on a motorcade.

(There is someone. For example, though I don’t want to preempt the election results, Senator Ping Lacson.)

What role does he envision for the fiscalizer and former police chief?

“I need someone with the qualities of Ping Lacson to address corruption and discipline in the government,” said Moreno.

The 47-year-old presidential candidate continued to praise his rival, calling Lacson an “asset to the country” with the right “skills” that would be of advantage for the country. But he also emphasized that his answer is not meant to belittle any candidate or assume the results of the elections, still around 80 days away.

Lacson is trailing behind Moreno in recent voter-preference surveys. But Moreno himself is in third place with 8%, tied with Senator Manny Pacquiao. So far, he is nowhere near the numbers of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., dominant at 60% in voter preference, according to a Pulse Asia poll conducted last month. Even Vice President Leni Robredo is a far second-placer with 16%.

Meanwhile, Moreno promised that, if elected, his first executive order would be to ensure government appointees are selected based on merit and competence.

“We will invite all people based on merits, skills, ability and administrative capacity to be part of a government for the people and that is a kind of EO that we will issue,” said Moreno.

Isko Moreno doesn’t want to be anyone’s appointee

But asked if he would be willing to get appointed into the government of any one of his rivals, Moreno said no.

“As I have committed to myself, I will retire,” said the candidate, who, before deciding to run for president, had been widely believed to be gunning for two more terms as Manila mayor.

Moreno said he wanted to devote more time to his five children and wife.

“After this, panatag na ako, eh di babawi na ako sa pamilya ko. I think malaki utang ko sa pamilya ko, sa anak ko. Most of my time was dedicated to public service,” he told reporters.

(After this, I will be at peace. I will then make up for time lost with my family. I have a big debt to my family, my kids. Most of my time was dedicated to public service.)

Moreno has been a government official since 1998, serving mostly in Manila posts before his brief stints as an appointee in the Duterte administration. – Rappler.com